Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (TSE:FAP)

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment (TSE:FAP) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th.

FAP stock opened at C$3.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.02 million and a P/E ratio of 5.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.23. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment has a one year low of C$3.31 and a one year high of C$4.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.51.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment Company Profile

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment Company Limited is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of the Asia-Pacific region.

