AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by RPG Investment Advisory LLC

RPG Investment Advisory LLC reduced its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,500 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 1.5% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,295,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,148,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100,309 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in AbbVie by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,783,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,208,289,000 after buying an additional 1,516,048 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in AbbVie by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 3,666,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,595,000 after buying an additional 1,405,797 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its position in AbbVie by 773.2% in the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,139,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,865,000 after buying an additional 1,008,736 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in AbbVie by 66.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,290,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,065,000 after buying an additional 913,015 shares during the period. 71.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABBV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.30.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $94.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,311,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,534,686. AbbVie Inc has a 12 month low of $62.66 and a 12 month high of $97.86. The company has a market capitalization of $139.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.80.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.37% and a net margin of 23.69%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

