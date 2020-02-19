AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Independence Advisors LLC

Independence Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Independence Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 106.1% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 71.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on ABBV. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Cowen raised their target price on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.30.

ABBV stock opened at $93.73 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.80. The stock has a market cap of $139.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.96. AbbVie Inc has a 52-week low of $62.66 and a 52-week high of $97.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.37% and a net margin of 23.69%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

