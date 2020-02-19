$763.54 Million in Sales Expected for Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) will report sales of $763.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Middleby’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $746.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $772.00 million. Middleby posted sales of $756.67 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Middleby will report full year sales of $2.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $2.94 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.97 billion to $3.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Middleby.

MIDD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wellington Shields cut Middleby from a “gradually accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.50.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Middleby by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Middleby in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Middleby by 111.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Middleby by 5,606.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its position in Middleby by 266.4% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $112.29. 267,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,804. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Middleby has a 12-month low of $105.77 and a 12-month high of $142.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.09.

Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

