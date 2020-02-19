6,168 Shares in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) Acquired by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $813,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 573,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,556,000 after purchasing an additional 24,400 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 185,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,133,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 75,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,852,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 208,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $37,665.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 254,539 shares in the company, valued at $33,639,874.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.16, for a total value of $37,533.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 67,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,926,879.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,252 shares of company stock valued at $165,245 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MAA shares. Scotiabank upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Mizuho cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.58.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.08. The stock had a trading volume of 33,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,597. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.32. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 52-week low of $101.59 and a 52-week high of $146.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.56 and a 200 day moving average of $132.25.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.33). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 21.50%. The business had revenue of $416.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 61.07%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

