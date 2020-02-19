$55.41 Million in Sales Expected for Live Oak Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:LOB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:LOB) will report sales of $55.41 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Live Oak Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $58.15 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $52.66 million. Live Oak Bancshares reported sales of $43.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares will report full year sales of $241.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $229.99 million to $252.74 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $282.33 million, with estimates ranging from $268.74 million to $295.92 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Live Oak Bancshares.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $59.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.61 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 6.10%.

LOB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. SunTrust Banks raised Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Live Oak Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 1.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 10.0% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 100.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 90.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 44.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.04. The company had a trading volume of 94,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,434. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.41. The firm has a market cap of $725.95 million, a PE ratio of 41.00 and a beta of 1.08. Live Oak Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $13.41 and a fifty-two week high of $20.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Live Oak Bancshares (LOB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.