474 Shares in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) Bought by Summit Asset Management LLC

Summit Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 94.6% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Larry Lee Ellis sold 1,050 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.55, for a total value of $413,227.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,846.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 4,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.65, for a total transaction of $1,991,925.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,050 shares of company stock valued at $3,062,903. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Nomura decreased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $425.00 to $405.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $436.00.

O’Reilly Automotive stock traded down $3.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $392.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 781,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,463. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $421.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $414.23. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 12 month low of $349.71 and a 12 month high of $454.31. The company has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by ($0.02). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 514.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 19.36 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

