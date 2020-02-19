42,390 Shares in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) Bought by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 42,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000. Lido Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,560,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF in the fourth quarter worth $268,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF in the fourth quarter worth $885,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 275.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 90,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 66,288 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF in the fourth quarter worth $800,000.

NYSEARCA:OIH traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.16. The company had a trading volume of 369,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,871,331. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.03. VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF has a twelve month low of $10.76 and a twelve month high of $18.68.

