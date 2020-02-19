$419.16 Million in Sales Expected for EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) This Quarter

Analysts predict that EQM Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:EQM) will post $419.16 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for EQM Midstream Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $414.80 million and the highest is $423.52 million. EQM Midstream Partners posted sales of $384.79 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that EQM Midstream Partners will report full-year sales of $1.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.62 billion to $1.63 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for EQM Midstream Partners.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EQM shares. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of EQM Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EQM Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of EQM Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of EQM Midstream Partners from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of EQM Midstream Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. EQM Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.89.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in EQM Midstream Partners by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 78,033 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,603,000 after buying an additional 16,299 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in EQM Midstream Partners by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 11,233 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in EQM Midstream Partners by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,294 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its position in EQM Midstream Partners by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 486,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,901,000 after buying an additional 19,232 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management boosted its position in EQM Midstream Partners by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 125,171 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after buying an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.25% of the company’s stock.

EQM Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.05. 1,909,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,106,491. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. EQM Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $20.89 and a twelve month high of $47.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.04%. EQM Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 91.52%.

EQM Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, acquires, and develops midstream assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned approximately 700 miles of high-pressure gathering lines and 1,500 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) regulated low-pressure gathering lines; approximately 950 miles of FERC regulated interstate pipelines; and approximately 160 miles of pipelines.

