3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Forbes J M & Co. LLP

Forbes J M & Co. LLP lowered its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,780 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Forbes J M & Co. LLP’s holdings in 3M were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 66.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MMM stock opened at $158.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $92.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.13. 3M Co has a 12-month low of $150.58 and a 12-month high of $219.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $171.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.50.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 billion. 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. Research analysts predict that 3M Co will post 9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 64.62%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MMM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group lowered 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on 3M from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.92.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,442,772.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,800,624. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $1,135,654.11. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

