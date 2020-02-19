3,691 Shares in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Bought by Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 190,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,023,000 after buying an additional 3,167 shares during the period. South Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 99,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,033,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 5,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,850,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.61, for a total transaction of $29,322,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,589,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,653,334,750.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,598,885 shares of company stock valued at $205,506,363. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on LLY. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eli Lilly And Co has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.36.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $141.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $135.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12 month low of $101.36 and a 12 month high of $147.87.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 37.27% and a return on equity of 188.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This is an increase from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.01%.

Eli Lilly And Co Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

