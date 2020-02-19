33,309 Shares in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Bought by Scott & Selber Inc.

Scott & Selber Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 33,309 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,166,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 808 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COP traded up $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.26. The stock had a trading volume of 5,204,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,488,684. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $50.13 and a fifty-two week high of $71.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.56. The company has a market cap of $64.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.11.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 11.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 4th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy producer to reacquire up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.80%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total transaction of $2,452,191.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,412.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $1,618,920.76. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 32,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,935.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.38.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

