300 Shares in Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) Bought by TI Trust Inc.

TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Dine Brands Global Inc (NYSE:DIN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIN. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Dine Brands Global by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,967 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC bought a new position in Dine Brands Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $301,000.
DIN traded up $1.63 on Wednesday, reaching $95.65. 23,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,439. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.02 and its 200-day moving average is $79.36. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 0.44. Dine Brands Global Inc has a twelve month low of $68.02 and a twelve month high of $104.00.
In other Dine Brands Global news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 5,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $493,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,435. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.
Dine Brands Global Profile
Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.
