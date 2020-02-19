28,472 Shares in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 28,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NTV Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NIO in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in NIO in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in NIO by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in NIO in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in NIO by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.82% of the company’s stock.

NIO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded NIO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $2.10 to $3.80 in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on NIO from $2.20 to $4.15 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. NIO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.13.

Shares of NYSE:NIO opened at $3.80 on Wednesday. Nio Inc – has a 1 year low of $1.19 and a 1 year high of $10.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 2.90.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 30th. The company reported ($2.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.96). NIO had a negative net margin of 142.51% and a negative return on equity of 947.90%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

