22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) Stock Price Down 8%

Shares of 22nd Century Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) fell 8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.03 and last traded at $1.03, 1,633,623 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 33% from the average session volume of 2,443,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XXII. Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in 22nd Century Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in 22nd Century Group by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 53,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in 22nd Century Group by 129.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 36,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 20,529 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in 22nd Century Group in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in 22nd Century Group by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter.

About 22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)

22nd Century Group, Inc, a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows increasing or decreasing the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants, and cannabinoids in hemp/cannabis plants through genetic engineering and plant breeding. It offers premium cigarettes under the RED SUN and MAGIC brands; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.

