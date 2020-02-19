21,376 Shares in Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Bought by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Harsco by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 27,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Harsco by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 80,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Harsco by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Harsco by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Harsco during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

HSC stock traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $15.70. 14,872 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,265,994. Harsco Co. has a 1-year low of $13.15 and a 1-year high of $27.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.89 and a 200-day moving average of $19.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HSC shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Harsco in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Harsco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Harsco from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Harsco from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Harsco Company Profile

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

