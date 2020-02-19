211,771 Shares in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) Acquired by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 211,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,053,000. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.16% of Lattice Semiconductor as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LSCC. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 180.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,760,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,342,000 after buying an additional 1,775,793 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 595.3% during the third quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 573,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,491,000 after acquiring an additional 491,212 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,369,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,488,000 after acquiring an additional 304,071 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter worth approximately $4,446,000. Finally, KCL Capital L.P. increased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 28.6% during the third quarter. KCL Capital L.P. now owns 900,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,457,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 4,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $84,912.30. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,565.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Byron Wayne Milstead sold 3,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $70,980.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,975 shares in the company, valued at $340,681.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,030 shares of company stock worth $2,111,914 over the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LSCC has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

NASDAQ:LSCC traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.22. 926,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,373,807. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.55 and a 200 day moving average of $19.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Lattice Semiconductor Corp has a 1-year low of $10.95 and a 1-year high of $24.20.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $100.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.07 million. Research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Corp will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lattice Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:LSCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.