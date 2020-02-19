$186.29 Million in Sales Expected for Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Elevate Credit Inc (NYSE:ELVT) to announce sales of $186.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Elevate Credit’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $184.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $188.07 million. Elevate Credit reported sales of $189.50 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Elevate Credit will report full year sales of $762.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $761.80 million to $763.34 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $800.90 million, with estimates ranging from $783.79 million to $818.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Elevate Credit.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $186.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.85 million. Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 4.31%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ELVT. ValuEngine cut Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Elevate Credit in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Elevate Credit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stephens cut Elevate Credit from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.25.

In other Elevate Credit news, Director Kenneth E. Rees sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 471,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,904,221.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Scff Management Llc sold 12,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total value of $53,863.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 301,523 shares of company stock valued at $1,278,354 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Elevate Credit during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Elevate Credit by 938.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 12,316 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Elevate Credit by 166.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 10,639 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Elevate Credit during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Elevate Credit by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 6,769 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

ELVT traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.99. The company had a trading volume of 313,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,738. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.40. The company has a market cap of $183.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.25. Elevate Credit has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $5.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

