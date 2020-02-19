185,096 Shares in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 185,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,721,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,127,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the third quarter worth approximately $4,645,000. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $370,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,734,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NLOK traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.80. 156,808 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,393,234. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.64 and a fifty-two week high of $28.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.39 million. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 100.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.74%.

Several analysts have weighed in on NLOK shares. TheStreet raised NortonLifeLock from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on NortonLifeLock to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. NortonLifeLock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.43.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

