183 Shares in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Bought by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 183 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNH. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at $27,000. CXI Advisors bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 111.0% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 329.7% during the third quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 159 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total value of $4,491,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $47,492,171.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (up previously from $270.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $286.00 to $346.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.00.

NYSE UNH opened at $302.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $291.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $283.07 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $208.07 and a 12 month high of $305.90.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 28.59%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

