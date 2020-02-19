1,815 Shares in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Acquired by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fiserv by 552.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Fiserv news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total value of $2,964,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 443,233 shares in the company, valued at $52,558,569.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Devin Mcgranahan sold 3,500 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.12, for a total value of $406,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,315,327.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,500 shares of company stock valued at $14,847,120. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FISV traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.33. 137,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,873,743. Fiserv Inc has a twelve month low of $81.62 and a twelve month high of $125.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $83.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.16, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.21.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 160.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Fiserv Inc will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on FISV shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fiserv from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Fiserv from $120.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra increased their price objective on Fiserv from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.82.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

