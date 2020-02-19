$166.50 Million in Sales Expected for Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) to post sales of $166.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Balchem’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $165.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $167.50 million. Balchem posted sales of $163.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Balchem will report full year sales of $643.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $642.70 million to $644.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $709.35 million, with estimates ranging from $678.70 million to $740.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Balchem.

Get Balchem alerts:

BCPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Balchem in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.67.

Shares of BCPC traded down $2.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $109.80. The stock had a trading volume of 92,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Balchem has a 52-week low of $82.33 and a 52-week high of $113.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.82 and its 200 day moving average is $100.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.63 and a beta of 1.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BCPC. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Balchem by 3.2% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Balchem by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,712,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $471,110,000 after buying an additional 47,908 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Balchem by 1.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Balchem by 31.0% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 4,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Balchem by 31.2% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 26,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. 87.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

Further Reading: Municipal Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Balchem (BCPC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.