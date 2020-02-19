16,210 Shares in YPF SA (NYSE:YPF) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in YPF SA (NYSE:YPF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 16,210 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YPF. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of YPF by 99.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,723 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of YPF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of YPF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 197,208 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of YPF during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of YPF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 158,133 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. 18.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of YPF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of YPF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of YPF from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Santander cut shares of YPF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of YPF from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.90.

Shares of YPF stock traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $9.67. 7,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,331,336. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -60.00 and a beta of 1.49. YPF SA has a 1 year low of $8.04 and a 1 year high of $18.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.06.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also involved in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

