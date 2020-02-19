1,429 Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Bought by Forbes J M & Co. LLP

Forbes J M & Co. LLP purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 14,416.2% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 733,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,135,000 after purchasing an additional 728,737 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 6,952.8% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 560,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,805,000 after purchasing an additional 552,328 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth $68,736,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,522,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $217,605,000 after purchasing an additional 360,629 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 72.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 620,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,228,000 after purchasing an additional 261,777 shares during the period.

GLD stock opened at $150.91 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.17. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $119.54 and a twelve month high of $151.09.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

