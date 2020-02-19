1,150 Shares in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Bought by Markel Corp

Markel Corp purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter valued at about $96,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 486.0% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. 87.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IAC/InterActiveCorp alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research cut IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut IAC/InterActiveCorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $300.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.95.

Shares of NASDAQ IAC traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $236.20. 588,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 971,765. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1 year low of $201.50 and a 1 year high of $278.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.49, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $254.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.88.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.13). IAC/InterActiveCorp had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Glenn Schiffman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.72, for a total transaction of $443,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,936,110. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About IAC/InterActiveCorp

IAC/InterActiveCorp, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and Internet company in the United States and internationally. The company's Match Group segment provides subscription dating products under the Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, Pairs and Hinge, and other brands.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAC/InterActiveCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.