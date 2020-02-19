$1.80 Billion in Sales Expected for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) will report sales of $1.80 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Advanced Micro Devices’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.85 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.78 billion. Advanced Micro Devices reported sales of $1.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will report full year sales of $8.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.61 billion to $8.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $10.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.68 billion to $12.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Advanced Micro Devices.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on AMD shares. Nomura upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Northland Securities cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.14.

NASDAQ AMD traded up $1.58 on Friday, hitting $56.89. The stock had a trading volume of 70,100,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,037,020. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $21.03 and a one year high of $58.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $66.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 3.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.20.

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.71, for a total transaction of $1,985,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 914,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,318,766. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total transaction of $8,091,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,753,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,532,959.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 305,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,203,950. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 132.3% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 242,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,035,000 after acquiring an additional 138,219 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 72,229 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 9,268 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,346 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Finally, G&S Capital LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 6,346 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period. 67.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

