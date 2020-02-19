$1.32 EPS Expected for Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) will report earnings of $1.32 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Magna International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.40. Magna International reported earnings of $1.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 19%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magna International will report full year earnings of $5.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $6.71. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Magna International.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Magna International in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Raymond James set a $60.00 price objective on Magna International and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Magna International from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Magna International from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Magna International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.42.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGA. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magna International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $940,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Magna International by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of Magna International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. QV Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magna International by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 764,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,964,000 after buying an additional 165,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Magna International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.76% of the company’s stock.

Magna International stock opened at $50.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Magna International has a 12 month low of $42.51 and a 12 month high of $57.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.71. The firm has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.51.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

