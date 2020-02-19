$1.27 EPS Expected for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.27 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for EPR Properties’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.25. EPR Properties reported earnings of $1.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EPR Properties will report full-year earnings of $5.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.43 to $5.46. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.19 to $5.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for EPR Properties.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet cut EPR Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. SunTrust Banks raised EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of EPR Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EPR Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.43.

In related news, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $172,225.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,790.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Peter C. Brown sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total transaction of $141,700.00. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 147.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in EPR Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in EPR Properties by 61.3% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPR traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.88. The company had a trading volume of 857,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,466. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $67.32 and a 1-year high of $80.75.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $4.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 73.77%.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a specialty real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in properties in select market segments which require unique industry knowledge, while offering the potential for stable and attractive returns. Our total investments exceed $6.7 billion and our primary investment segments are Entertainment, Recreation and Education.

