$1.06 Billion in Sales Expected for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) will post $1.06 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Vulcan Materials’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.05 billion and the highest is $1.08 billion. Vulcan Materials posted sales of $996.51 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will report full year sales of $5.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.24 billion to $5.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.64 billion to $5.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Vulcan Materials.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 12.43%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VMC shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Vulcan Materials from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vulcan Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.38.

NYSE VMC traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $135.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,220,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,253. Vulcan Materials has a 52 week low of $109.19 and a 52 week high of $152.49. The company has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.62%.

In related news, insider Fehlberg Barry 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 317,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,988,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,066,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 18,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 208,432 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,012,000 after buying an additional 4,048 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vulcan Materials (VMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.