$0.95 Earnings Per Share Expected for LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) will report earnings of $0.95 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for LivaNova’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the highest is $0.97. LivaNova posted earnings per share of $1.12 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that LivaNova will report full-year earnings of $3.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for LivaNova.

Get LivaNova alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LIVN. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on LivaNova from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. BidaskClub upgraded LivaNova from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. LivaNova has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

LIVN traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.98. 1,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,777. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.86. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. LivaNova has a 12-month low of $64.80 and a 12-month high of $102.43.

In other LivaNova news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,268,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $68,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,016 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,088. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $467,390 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of LivaNova by 6,270.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LivaNova (LIVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.