$0.95 Earnings Per Share Expected for LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) will report earnings of $0.95 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for LivaNova’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the highest is $0.97. LivaNova posted earnings per share of $1.12 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 26th.
On average, analysts expect that LivaNova will report full-year earnings of $3.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for LivaNova.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on LIVN. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on LivaNova from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. BidaskClub upgraded LivaNova from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LivaNova from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. LivaNova has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.
In other LivaNova news, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,268,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $68,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,016 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,088. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $467,390 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of LivaNova by 6,270.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of LivaNova during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.
LivaNova Company Profile
LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.
