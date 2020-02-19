$0.93 Earnings Per Share Expected for Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Stamps.com’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.93 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.92. Stamps.com reported earnings per share of $3.73 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 75.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stamps.com will report full-year earnings of $4.51 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.87. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Stamps.com.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Stamps.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. B. Riley increased their target price on Stamps.com from $62.50 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Stamps.com from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stamps.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on Stamps.com from $52.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Stamps.com in the third quarter worth $31,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in Stamps.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Stamps.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Stamps.com by 74.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Stamps.com by 102.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 888 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ STMP traded up $3.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.46. The company had a trading volume of 1,156,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,654. Stamps.com has a fifty-two week low of $32.54 and a fifty-two week high of $204.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.03.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

