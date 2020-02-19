$0.88 Earnings Per Share Expected for Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) to announce earnings of $0.88 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Saia’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the highest is $0.93. Saia reported earnings per share of $0.85 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saia will report full year earnings of $5.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $5.28. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.71 to $6.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Saia.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $443.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.31 million. Saia had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS.

SAIA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Saia in a report on Monday, February 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens cut shares of Saia from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Saia from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Saia from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.55.

SAIA traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $96.81. 8,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,737. Saia has a 1-year low of $56.35 and a 1-year high of $107.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Saia by 578.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Saia during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Saia during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Saia during the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Saia by 194.1% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

