$0.78 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) will announce earnings of $0.78 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ashland Global’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the lowest is $0.68. Ashland Global reported earnings of $0.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ashland Global will report full year earnings of $2.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $3.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ashland Global.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.68 million. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 23.88%. Ashland Global’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on ASH. Zacks Investment Research raised Ashland Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Buckingham Research dropped their price objective on Ashland Global from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ashland Global from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ashland Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Ashland Global from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

In related news, CEO Guillermo Novo acquired 12,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,584.00. Corporate insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the fourth quarter valued at $58,724,000. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the fourth quarter valued at $443,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 106,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,175,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global in the fourth quarter valued at $8,824,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

ASH stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.79. The stock had a trading volume of 484,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,947. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.26. Ashland Global has a 52 week low of $70.50 and a 52 week high of $81.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.00%.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

