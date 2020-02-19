-$0.70 Earnings Per Share Expected for Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNST) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNST) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.70) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Constellation Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.61). Constellation Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.77) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Constellation Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.98) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.07) to ($2.80). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($3.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.19) to ($2.15). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Constellation Pharmaceuticals.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Constellation Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.09.

Shares of CNST stock traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $37.28. The company had a trading volume of 217,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,046. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 6.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.87. The company has a quick ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $59.49.

In related news, CFO Emma Reeve sold 8,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $302,815.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,008. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony B. Evnin purchased 400,000 shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.50 per share, with a total value of $13,800,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,186 shares of company stock valued at $952,757. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $283,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $857,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $23,593,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $3,830,000. 55.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Constellation Pharmaceuticals

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics that address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

