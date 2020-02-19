$0.66 EPS Expected for California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC) will announce earnings of $0.66 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for California Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.52. California Resources reported earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that California Resources will report full year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.50. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to $2.48. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover California Resources.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CRC shares. Imperial Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of California Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised California Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRC. Financial Architects Inc boosted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 139.2% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,406 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of California Resources in the third quarter worth $31,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,089 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 22.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,289 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,434 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the period. 74.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CRC traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $6.20. 2,253,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,495,909. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.88. California Resources has a 12 month low of $4.68 and a 12 month high of $30.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 4.55.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

