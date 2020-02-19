-$0.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Timkensteel Corp (NYSE:TMST) will post earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Timkensteel’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.48) and the lowest is ($0.55). Timkensteel posted earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 333.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Timkensteel will report full-year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.38). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to $0.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Timkensteel.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TMST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Timkensteel from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised Timkensteel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Timkensteel in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Timkensteel by 2,717.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,652,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,048 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Timkensteel by 205.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 533,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after purchasing an additional 358,960 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Timkensteel by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,906,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,995,000 after purchasing an additional 114,556 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Timkensteel by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 231,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 96,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Timkensteel by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,249,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,818,000 after purchasing an additional 64,015 shares in the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Timkensteel stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.77. 1,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,269. The firm has a market cap of $261.75 million, a PE ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 2.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.39. Timkensteel has a twelve month low of $4.86 and a twelve month high of $14.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 3.41.

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products worldwide. The company offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets; and precision steel components, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. It also manages raw material recycling programs.

