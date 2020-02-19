$0.51 EPS Expected for CB Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:CBFV) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that CB Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:CBFV) will report $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for CB Financial Services’ earnings. CB Financial Services posted earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CB Financial Services will report full year earnings of $2.17 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.35 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CB Financial Services.

Get CB Financial Services alerts:

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $13.46 million during the quarter. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 23.69%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CBFV. ValuEngine downgraded CB Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CB Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of CB Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

In related news, Director John J. Lacarte bought 1,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.76 per share, for a total transaction of $32,153.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in CB Financial Services by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,601 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in CB Financial Services by 129.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in CB Financial Services by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,641 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in CB Financial Services by 25.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CB Financial Services by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CBFV traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.00. The stock had a trading volume of 5,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,591. The company has a market capitalization of $160.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.39. CB Financial Services has a 1-year low of $22.77 and a 1-year high of $30.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

About CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CB Financial Services (CBFV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CB Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CB Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.