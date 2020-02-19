-$0.31 EPS Expected for Sol Gel Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:SLGL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Sol Gel Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:SLGL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.31) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sol Gel Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Sol Gel Technologies reported earnings per share of ($1.40) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sol Gel Technologies will report full year earnings of ($1.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($1.07). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.68) to ($1.02). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sol Gel Technologies.

Get Sol Gel Technologies alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sol Gel Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Sol Gel Technologies from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Sol Gel Technologies from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Sol Gel Technologies from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Sol Gel Technologies from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Sol Gel Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

SLGL traded up $0.45 on Friday, reaching $11.60. The company had a trading volume of 12,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,758. Sol Gel Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00. The stock has a market cap of $227.35 million, a P/E ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.38 and its 200 day moving average is $9.73.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sol Gel Technologies by 12.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Sol Gel Technologies by 605.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sol Gel Technologies by 104.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 5,497 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Sol Gel Technologies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,109,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,933,000 after acquiring an additional 72,682 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.14% of the company’s stock.

About Sol Gel Technologies

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sol Gel Technologies (SLGL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sol Gel Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sol Gel Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.