$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM) will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Foundation’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.30. First Foundation posted earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Foundation will report full-year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.48. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow First Foundation.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. First Foundation had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $54.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.80 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of First Foundation from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

In related news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $165,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 30,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total transaction of $497,862.00. Insiders have sold 77,937 shares of company stock valued at $1,278,202 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FFWM. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of First Foundation by 6.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,000,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,289,000 after purchasing an additional 247,100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Foundation by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,884,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,331,000 after purchasing an additional 25,392 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of First Foundation by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 80,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Foundation in the second quarter worth $2,274,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of First Foundation by 565.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. 60.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFWM traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.91. 33,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,372. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.90 and its 200-day moving average is $15.81. The company has a market capitalization of $764.47 million, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. First Foundation has a 1-year low of $12.91 and a 1-year high of $17.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This is an increase from First Foundation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is 16.00%.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

