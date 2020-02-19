-$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) will announce ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.14). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers posted earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 167.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will report full-year earnings of $0.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.87. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Red Robin Gourmet Burgers.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RRGB. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.43.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.17. The company had a trading volume of 162,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,219. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 1-year low of $24.57 and a 1-year high of $36.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.76. The stock has a market cap of $455.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.25.

In other Red Robin Gourmet Burgers news, Director Gerard Johan Hart purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.84 per share, for a total transaction of $139,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David Pace purchased 7,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.37 per share, with a total value of $195,503.91. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,811.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 22,143 shares of company stock valued at $607,904. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 10.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 871,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,639,000 after acquiring an additional 79,427 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 386,591 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,765,000 after purchasing an additional 8,416 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 261,724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,642,000 after purchasing an additional 60,160 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1,720.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,093,000 after purchasing an additional 219,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 226,081 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

