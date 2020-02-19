$0.17 EPS Expected for Cedar Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:CDR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Cedar Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:CDR) will post $0.17 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Cedar Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the lowest is $0.11. Cedar Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cedar Realty Trust.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.26). Cedar Realty Trust had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $35.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.10 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CDR shares. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.42.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,143 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

CDR traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $2.87. 213,796 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 351,384. Cedar Realty Trust has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $3.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.79. The company has a market cap of $251.08 million, a P/E ratio of -23.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

About Cedar Realty Trust

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 58 properties, with approximately 8.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

