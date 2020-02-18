Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ZYNE) to post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.44) and the lowest is ($0.52). Zynerba Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.44) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.52) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.58) to ($1.47). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.90) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.40) to ($1.50). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

ZYNE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.29.

ZYNE traded down $0.40 on Monday, hitting $4.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,555,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,652. The company has a market cap of $104.17 million, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 4.59. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.38 and a 12-month high of $16.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZYNE. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 110.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 99,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 26,502 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 341.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,311,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,749 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 127.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,232,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,700,000 after purchasing an additional 691,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 26,390 shares during the last quarter. 45.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing Zygel, a transdermal cannabidiol gel, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies; is in Phase II/III clinical trial to treat children and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder.

