ZUM TOKEN Hits Market Capitalization of $206,859.00 (ZUM)

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 17% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. ZUM TOKEN has a total market cap of $206,859.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZUM TOKEN token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Paritex and Mercatox. In the last week, ZUM TOKEN has traded 159.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZUM TOKEN alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $82.56 or 0.00852324 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003504 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001902 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002065 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001182 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About ZUM TOKEN

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 95,918,173,288 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,918,173,288 tokens. ZUM TOKEN’s official website is zum-token.com . ZUM TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@tournamenttoken . ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

ZUM TOKEN Token Trading

ZUM TOKEN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Paritex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUM TOKEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZUM TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZUM TOKEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZUM TOKEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.