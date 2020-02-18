ZovioInc . (NYSE:ZVO) Earns Buy Rating from Barrington Research

ZovioInc . (NYSE:ZVO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barrington Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $10.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 464.97% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of ZovioInc . in a research report on Saturday, February 8th.

Shares of NYSE:ZVO traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.77. The stock had a trading volume of 5,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,992. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.14. ZovioInc . has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $10.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ZovioInc . in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in ZovioInc . in the third quarter worth $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in ZovioInc . in the second quarter worth $143,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in ZovioInc . in the second quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in ZovioInc . in the second quarter worth $235,000.

About ZovioInc .

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company provides data management and software to curriculum and financial aid, including enrollment, retention, academic, and tuition for higher education institutions; upskilling courses, degree programs, and certifications for employers; and programs, such as work at your own pace, certificates, micro-badge programs, and college degree programs for learners.

