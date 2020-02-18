Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Bought by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Dundas Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dundas Partners LLP now owns 81,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,751,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 213,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,240,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 13,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Catherine A. Knupp sold 28,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.91, for a total transaction of $3,424,989.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,426,844.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Fenton sold 12,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.30, for a total value of $1,528,411.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,059. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,538 shares of company stock valued at $8,855,218. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cfra upgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Zoetis from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.53.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $144.17 on Tuesday. Zoetis Inc has a 12 month low of $91.21 and a 12 month high of $146.26. The company has a market cap of $68.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.44.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 69.41% and a net margin of 23.96%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zoetis Inc will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 21.98%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

