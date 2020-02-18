ZK International Group (NASDAQ:ZKIN) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of ZK International Group (NASDAQ:ZKIN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of ZKIN stock opened at $1.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.36. ZK International Group has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $2.39.

About ZK International Group

ZK International Group Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells double-press thin-walled stainless steel, carbon steel, and single-press tubes and fittings in the People's Republic of China. The company offers steel strips, steel pipes, and light gauge stainless steel pipes, as well as pipe connections and fittings, such as couplings, adapters, unions, caps, plug pipes, elbows, three-way fittings, tees, cross, side-inlet elbows, wyes, reducers, bushings, pipe fasteners, and pipe flanges.

