ZK International Group (NASDAQ:ZKIN) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of ZK International Group (NASDAQ:ZKIN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of ZKIN stock opened at $1.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.36. ZK International Group has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $2.39.
About ZK International Group
