ZelCash Trading 12% Lower Over Last Week (ZEL)

ZelCash (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 18th. ZelCash has a market capitalization of $3.22 million and approximately $5.67 million worth of ZelCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZelCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre, Trade Satoshi and STEX. During the last seven days, ZelCash has traded down 12% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZelCash alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $114.99 or 0.01136906 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00043517 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 48.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00018363 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00209011 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00008353 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00067086 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004380 BTC.

ZelCash Coin Profile

ZelCash (CRYPTO:ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. ZelCash’s total supply is 86,939,300 coins. ZelCash’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash. The official website for ZelCash is zel.cash. The Reddit community for ZelCash is /r/zelcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ZelCash Coin Trading

ZelCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, TradeOgre and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZelCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZelCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZelCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZelCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.