Zel (ZEL) Price Down 0.2% This Week

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. Zel has a total market cap of $4.52 million and approximately $7.09 million worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Zel has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. One Zel coin can currently be bought for about $0.0486 or 0.00000500 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zel Profile

ZEL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 93,050,300 coins. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . The official website for Zel is zel.cash

Buying and Selling Zel

Zel can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

