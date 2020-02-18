Zealium (NZL) One Day Trading Volume Hits $34.00

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded down 13.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. Zealium has a market capitalization of $16,753.00 and approximately $34.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zealium coin can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. Over the last week, Zealium has traded 7.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Zealium

Zealium (NZL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Zealium’s total supply is 14,221,983 coins and its circulating supply is 13,221,983 coins. The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zealium is zealium.co.nz . Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Zealium

Zealium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zealium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zealium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

