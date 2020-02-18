Zano Price Tops $0.25 (ZANO)

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. Zano has a market capitalization of $2.50 million and approximately $19,554.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zano coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00002560 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Zano has traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003002 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $321.59 or 0.03291731 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010227 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00244748 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00045067 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000751 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00156823 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Zano Coin Profile

Zano’s total supply is 12,020,699 coins and its circulating supply is 9,991,199 coins. The official website for Zano is zano.org

Buying and Selling Zano

Zano can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

